Korean Peninsula hit by unprecedented heatwave

Shafaqna English– An unprecedented heatwave is currently affecting the entire Korean Peninsula, with extreme temperatures being recorded across both South Korea and North Korea. In response to the escalating crisis, government authorities on both sides have been expanding emergency measures, while residents are turning to designated cooling centers, public beaches, and water parks in an effort to escape the oppressive heat.

Monday’s(3 Aug 2026) weather reports indicated that the extreme heat, which had initially been confined to the southeastern parts of South Korea, is now advancing toward the Seoul metropolitan area and the western coastal regions, posing new challenges for millions of residents who were previously less affected by the heatwave.

Simultaneously, North Korea’s state-run media has confirmed that the country is also enduring severe heat, with temperatures nearing 40°C (104°F) in some areas and a fifth straight tropical night recorded in the capital city of Pyongyang.

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