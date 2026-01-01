Earthquake in northern Suez, Egypt

Shafaqna English– Egypt’s National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics reported that a moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck the region just north of the city of Suez in the early hours of Monday(3 Aug 2026) morning, at approximately 3:00 a.m. local time (0000 GMT).

The epicenter was pinpointed at a distance of 38 kilometers (24 miles) north of Suez, a strategically important city that connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea via the Suez Canal.

The institute confirmed that, as of the time of its initial report, it had not received any information regarding either human casualties or structural damage resulting from the earthquake.

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