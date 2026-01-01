Australia alerts against spread of bird flu

Shafaqna English– Australia’s government issued a public warning on Monday(3 Aug 2026) concerning the growing threat of a wider H5N1 bird flu outbreak, prompted by the nation’s first documented mass die-off among seabirds.

The mortality event, which took place in coastal waters south of Adelaide, claimed the lives of roughly 50 greater crested terns, a species that has now become the first wild bird casualty of this highly pathogenic strain in Australia.

The development has intensified surveillance efforts across the country, as authorities recognize that the presence of the virus in wild populations significantly heightens the risk of transmission to commercial and backyard poultry operations.

Despite the alarming discovery of infected seabirds, Australian health and agricultural authorities have confirmed that there is currently no evidence of the H5N1 virus having reached commercial poultry farms anywhere in the country.

In response to the initial detection of the virus back in June, many farming operations have proactively implemented strict biosecurity measures, including complete lockdowns of their facilities, to protect their flocks from potential exposure.

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