Pilgrims continue Arbaeen pilgrimage as return operations proceed Smoothly

Shafaqna English- A large number of pilgrims continue to perform the rituals of the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala, as return operations proceed smoothly.

Pilgrims are continuing to observe the Arbaeen rituals in Karbala while authorities maintain the reverse transportation process to facilitate the departure of Pilgrims.

Earlier, the General Traffic Directorate announced that the Arbaeen pilgrimage plan included organizing vehicle movement to and from Karbala with the participation of 16,000 officers and personnel.

Meanwhile, security and service authorities have intensified their efforts to regulate traffic flow and ensure the smooth implementation of the reverse transport operations for pilgrims.

Sources: Iraqi News Agency

www.shafaqna.com