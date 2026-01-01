English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Pilgrims continue Arbaeen pilgrimage as return operations proceed Smoothly

0

Shafaqna English- A large number of pilgrims continue to perform the rituals of the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala, as return operations proceed smoothly.

Pilgrims are continuing to observe the Arbaeen rituals in Karbala while authorities maintain the reverse transportation process to facilitate the departure of Pilgrims.

Earlier, the General Traffic Directorate announced that the Arbaeen pilgrimage plan included organizing vehicle movement to and from Karbala with the participation of 16,000 officers and personnel.

Meanwhile, security and service authorities have intensified their efforts to regulate traffic flow and ensure the smooth implementation of the reverse transport operations for pilgrims.

Sources: Iraqi News Agency

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraqi PM visits Karbala during Arbaeen pilgrimage ritual

leila yazdani

[Exclusive Photos] One sunset before Arbaeen

parniani

USA: Arbaeen program to be held at IHW in Dearborn Heights

nasibeh yazdani

[Photos] Mourning processions in Karbala Holy Shrine

leila yazdani

USA: Thousands walk for Arbaeen in Dearborn

leila yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Bani Amer mourning procession in Bayn Al-Haramayn

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.