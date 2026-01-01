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Iraq’s Transportation Ministry: Over 60,000 vehicles participate in Arbaeen pilgrims’ return transportation plan

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Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Ministry of Transportation announced the participation of over 60,000 vehicles in the Arbaeen pilgrimage’s return transportation plan.

Hussain Ahmed, Director of Media and Government Communication at the Ministry of Transportation, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that “the current Arbaeen pilgrimage is witnessing an unprecedented smooth flow in pilgrim transportation operations,” noting that “the holy city of Karbala has not yet experienced any road closures or obstacles affecting the return transportation process.”

He added that “this Arbaeen pilgrimage is the first to witness such a smooth flow up to this point in the event,” pointing out the participation of over 10,000 government-owned or leased vehicles in the transportation plan.

Return transport operations for pilgrims to continue until Arbaeen pilgrimage concludes

Reverse transport operations for pilgrims will continue until the Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremonies of Imam Hussain (AS) are fully concluded.

According to a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the PMF’s Service and Engineering Directorate continues to oversee the reverse transport of Arbaeen pilgrims following the peak of the pilgrimage by transporting visitors from the Khan Al-Nus Bus Terminal in the holy city of Karbala to Najaf Province.

Sources: Iraqi News Agency

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