Iraqi PM visits Karbala during Arbaeen pilgrimage ritual

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi inspected the smooth flow of pilgrims and mourners participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala.

Iraqi Prime Minister also reviewed the provision of services and organizational arrangements for the multimillion pilgrims. During the tour, he met with a number of citizens and volunteers serving and assisting at the Husseini processions, as well as personnel assigned to medical and service units and those involved in the various activities accompanying the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Sources: Iraqi News Agency

www.shafaqna.com