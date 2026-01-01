Morocco: Casablanca gets waste-to-energy facility

Shafaqna English– The Swiss-Japanese firm Kanadevia Inova is heading a consortium that has set out plans to begin construction on a $1.5 billion waste-to-energy plant in Casablanca by the end of the year, with a target date of mid-2030 for the facility to reach its full operational capacity – a timeline that reflects both the scale of the investment and the complexity of delivering such a large-scale infrastructure project in the region.

Situated in Morocco’s most populous urban center, the new plant will become only the second operational waste-to-energy facility on the African continent, with its primary objectives being the generation of electricity and the substantial reduction of methane emissions and other ecological harms currently emanating from the Mediouna landfill – the country’s largest waste disposal site – thereby addressing both energy production and environmental remediation in a single integrated project.

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