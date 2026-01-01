Venezuela quake fatalities increase

Shafaqna English– The official casualty count from Venezuela’s devastating twin earthquakes in June has reached 6,125, according to figures disclosed on Monday(3 Aug 2026) by Jorge Rodriguez, a prominent member of the country’s legislative body – a grim milestone that reflects the immense scale of destruction and loss of life in the worst seismic disaster to hit the nation in recent decades.

An infographic shared by Rodriguez on his Telegram channel revealed that nearly 61,000 individuals had received medical attention at hospitals across the affected zones, while also indicating that a mere 16.5% of the total rubble and structural debris generated by the seismic events had been cleared away so far – a stark reminder of the immense volume of destruction and the slow pace of recovery efforts.

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