Innovative Swiss plan to support exporters

Shafaqna English– As the Swiss franc continues its extended climb against major world currencies, a domestic manufacturer of garden and agricultural shears is spearheading a campaign to introduce a fresh protective measure for exporters, highlighting the disproportionate impact that currency appreciation has on the viability of smaller producers, who lack the financial buffers and hedging capabilities of their larger corporate counterparts.

The Swiss firm Felco, which sends 95% of its shears overseas to an elite group of customers that includes royalty such as Britain’s King Charles and American political figures like Michelle Obama, has formulated an insurance-style proposal, branded the Swiss Export Shield, to shield domestic exporters from the adverse effects of a rapidly strengthening franc – a measure that would trigger payouts when the currency rises sharply against the dollar or euro.

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