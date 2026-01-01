US bans imports of Chinese data center components

Shafaqna English– According to four sources with direct knowledge of the matter, the Trump administration is currently formulating a regulatory measure that would prohibit the entry of newly manufactured Chinese-made data center equipment into the United States. This policy initiative is primarily driven by national security concerns, with the explicit goal of safeguarding the critical digital infrastructure that serves as the foundational backbone for the ongoing expansion and development of artificial intelligence technologies across the country.

The FCC, which holds oversight authority over America’s telecom infrastructure, is spearheading the development of this import curtailment. The agency’s focus is squarely on blocking the entry of newly developed Chinese optical transceiver modules, which play an indispensable role in modern data centers by carrying massive volumes of data at the speed of light across fiber-optic networks. According to insiders, the administration expects to roll out the final version of the ban within this calendar year, with immediate legal effect upon publication.

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