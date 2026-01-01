Kansas City Fed alerts over AI

Shafaqna English– In a statement on Tuesday(4 Aug 2026), Jeff Schmid, who serves as the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, emphasized that the financial dynamics and capital flows currently unfolding within the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry warrant close and continuous regulatory scrutiny, given their potential to affect broader economic stability.

Schmid further noted at the bank’s conference that it is essential to systematically compare the ongoing AI buildout—viewed purely through the lens of its unprecedented scale—against earlier market phenomena that ultimately proved destabilizing, because such correlations could help identify whether the current trajectory poses a genuine systemic threat to the financial system.

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