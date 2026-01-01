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US food giant bans Mexican iceberg lettuce

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Shafaqna English– According to Sysco’s CEO Kevin Hourican, who spoke on Tuesday(4 Aug 2026), the country’s foremost food distributor has proactively halted its imports of iceberg lettuce from Mexico, taking this precautionary measure in light of the cyclosporiasis outbreak that has been sickening a growing number of individuals across the United States.

This operational decision underscores the profound impact of the most extensive cyclosporiasis outbreak ever documented in American history, which has compelled significant modifications across the food supply network, particularly as the number of confirmed cases continues its upward trajectory without showing signs of abating.

Source: Reuters

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