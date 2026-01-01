BYD launches maiden Brazilian hybrid car

Shafaqna English– After investing 100 million reais ($19.6 million) over the course of two years, Chinese automaker BYD will officially debut its first Brazilian-built plug-in hybrid car that can utilize flex-fuel technology, with the company’s country head sharing the details exclusively with Reuters ahead of the Tuesday launch.

Alexandre Baldy, the company’s Senior Vice President, revealed in an interview that the Song Pro Super-Hibrido Flex Fuel model—scheduled to hit Brazilian showrooms on Wednesday—boasts a powertrain design that gives drivers the flexibility to choose between electricity, gasoline, or ethanol as their fuel source.

www.shafaqna.com