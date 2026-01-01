Lucid’s new car debut pushed back

Shafaqna English– In a Tuesday(4 Aug 2026) announcement, Lucid’s chief executive officer revealed that the company’s planned introduction of more budget-friendly electric vehicle models—originally scheduled for the final quarter of this year—has now been officially postponed to the latter half of 2027. This strategic decision comes as the automaker undertakes an extensive internal review of its overall business operations while simultaneously implementing aggressive cost-cutting measures across all divisions.

As a direct consequence of this announcement, Lucid’s stock experienced a sharp decline of approximately 8% during after-hours trading, reflecting investor disappointment with the extended timeline and growing concerns about the company’s ability to execute its product roadmap in a timely manner.

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