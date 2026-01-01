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Honda uses weak yen to offset sales drop

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Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(5 Aug 2026), Honda Motor reported its first quarterly profit increase in six quarters while simultaneously raising its annual projections, benefiting significantly from a depreciated yen that effectively neutralized the adverse effects of declining vehicle sales and elevated raw material expenses resulting from geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

The automaker, which ranks second in size within Japan’s domestic automotive industry, announced a 30-percent upward revision to its full-year operating profit guidance, bringing the new estimate to 650 billion yen ($4.1 billion) compared with the previous 500-billion-yen projection, citing an updated currency forecast as the driving factor. The company also boosted its expectations for both net profit and sales.

Source: Reuters

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