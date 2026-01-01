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India expands oil imports from ME and Africa

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Shafaqna English– Three trade sources reported on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026) that Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, an Indian refiner, secured 1 million barrels of Omani crude through a tender. The sources said the crude was purchased at a price about $3 per barrel higher than the dated Brent benchmark. One of the sources also mentioned that the seller was Mitsui & Co Energy Trading Singapore.

In a separate deal, Indian Oil Corp, which is the biggest state-run refiner in India in terms of capacity, purchased 4 million barrels of West African crude, the sources added. The people said the company purchased Angolan Nemba, Saxi Batuque, and Clov grades, as well as Congo’s Djeno crude, with all of them coming from Chevron.

Source: Reuters

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