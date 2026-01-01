Australia accelerates renewable shift

Shafaqna English– In an announcement made on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026), the Australian government revealed that it intends to expedite the nation’s shift toward renewable energy by implementing a significant reduction—approximately 20 percent—in the installation costs associated with rooftop solar photovoltaic systems on industrial facilities, storage warehouses, agricultural operations, and various other commercial enterprises.

This new policy builds upon the existing subsidy framework already in place for residential rooftop solar systems and household battery storage—initiatives that have already triggered a remarkable increase in home installations.

By expanding these incentives to the commercial sector, the government aims to further augment the supply of renewable electricity across the grid and simultaneously diminish Australia’s historical dependence on coal-fired power generation, which has long been the backbone of the country’s electricity system but also a major source of carbon emissions.

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