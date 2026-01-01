[Video] Nobowah (Prophet Hood) | Divine guidance explained

Shafaqna English- FIND TRUTH presented: Discover Islam level 1 – Chapter 3 | Nobowah (Prophet Hood) | Divine guidance explained

In this lesson, we explore the necessity of divine guidance and the essential role of prophets in leading humanity toward truth and righteousness. The lesson explains the limits of human knowledge, the wisdom behind divine revelation, and why prophets are necessary to guide individuals and societies according to God’s will.

You will learn how prophetic guidance complements human intellect, why divine laws are essential for justice and social order, and how prophets serve as perfect role models through their infallibility. The lesson also introduces the prophets mentioned in the Qur’an, the five Ulul-Azm Prophets, and the significance of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his progeny) as the Seal of Prophecy. In this lesson, you will learn:

The necessity of divine guidance

The role and purpose of prophets

The limits of human knowledge

Why humanity needs divine revelation

The importance of divine laws

The infallibility of prophets

Our responsibility towards previous prophets

The prophets mentioned in the Qur’an

The five Ulul-Azm Prophets

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his progeny) as the Seal of Prophecy

This chapter provides a comprehensive introduction to Nobowah (Prophet Hood), explaining how God’s messengers guide humanity with wisdom, justice, and divine revelation while leading people toward their ultimate purpose.

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