[Video] Imamate (divine leadership)

Shafaqna English- FIND TRUTH presented: Discover Islam level 2 – Chapter 4 | Imamate (divine leadership)

In this lesson, we explore the concept of Imamate (Divine Leadership) and its significance in preserving and continuing God’s guidance after the prophets. The lesson explains the role of the Imam as a divinely appointed leader who safeguards the teachings of Islam, provides authentic guidance, and leads humanity according to God’s will.

You will learn why divine leadership is necessary, the responsibilities of an Imam, the relationship between Prophet Hood and Imamate, and how the continuity of divine guidance helps preserve the true message of Islam for future generations. In this lesson, you will learn:

The meaning of Imamate (Divine Leadership)

Why Divine Leadership is necessary

The role and responsibilities of an Imam

The continuation of divine guidance after the prophets

Preserving the authentic teachings of Islam

The relationship between Prophet Hood and Imamate

The importance of following divinely appointed leadership

This chapter provides a clear introduction to Imamate, explaining its role in preserving God’s message and guiding humanity with wisdom, justice, and authentic leadership.

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