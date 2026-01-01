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Revolution in video content production

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Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(5 Aug 2026), The Walt Disney Company and TikTok revealed a groundbreaking licensing agreement that will allow content creators on the short-form video platform to incorporate Disney’s extensive library of characters, scenes, and imagery from both its animated films and live-action television productions into their own user-generated videos.

This marks the first-ever collaboration of this nature between the Chinese-owned social media giant and a major legacy Hollywood studio, signaling a significant shift in how traditional entertainment IP can be leveraged in the digital creator economy.

Source: Reuters

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