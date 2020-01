11 US troops injured in Iran missile attack despite Pentagon’s initial claims

Captain Bill Urban, confirmed earlier reports that 11 US servicemen were injured as a result of the attack that took place on 8 January. The servicemen were treated for concussion symptoms – 8 have been transported to Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre in Germany, and three more to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Earlier in the day, Defense One reported, citing US military command spokesman Col. Myles Caggins, that 11 US soldiers were airlifted to Kuwait and Germany after the attacks for treatment of various traumatic head injuries.

“Out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, others were sent to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for follow-on screening […] When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening. The health and welfare of our personnel is a top priority and we will not discuss any individual’s medical status”, Caggins said, cited by Defense One.

An unnamed official said, according to Defense One, that some of the hospitalized soldiers may have suffered concussions during the Iranian strikes.

“About a week after the attack some service members were still experiencing some symptoms of concussion […] We only got wind of this in the last 24 hours”, the official said.