President Rouhani: Iran not interested in spread of tensions in the region

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with the Chairman of the Russian Duma while stated that Iran-Russia relations are developing said, regional stability is important for us and we are not interested in the spread of tensions in the region.

Speaking with the Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on Monday evening in Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani emphasised the importance of parliaments in developing and deepening relations between the two countries, saying, “Iran-Russia agreements are being implemented step by step, and the two countries’ parliaments can help develop these relations”.

Referring to the chairmanship of Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian in the joint economic commission of the two countries, Dr Rouhani said, “He is very active and I hope he will implement the agreements that have not become operational so far.”

Referring to the selection of the current and former Iranian ambassadors to Russia from among Iranian parliament members, the president said, “I trust Mr Kazem Jalali’s ability and I am confident that he will continue Mr Sanai’s efforts to develop relations between the two countries.”

Dr Rouhani further stated, “The trilateral relations between Iran, Russia and China and the joint operation in the Gulf of Oman mean that the three countries are determined to have closer relations”.

The President described Russia’s position on the martyrdom of Martyr Soleimani and said, “We witnessed US’ state terrorism in a third country (Iraq), and it is very important that the two countries become more sensitive towards state terrorism”.

“We are not interested in the spread of tensions in the region,” Dr Rouhani said, adding, “Regional stability is important for us and Russia and we are ready to cooperate more in this regard”.

The President described relations with the Eurasian countries very important for Iran and added, “We are witnessing the beginning of trade relations with Eurasian countries and the Russian government has had good cooperation in this area and we want to continue this cooperation.”

Dr Rouhani also referred to the trilateral meetings of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan in the framework of the Sochi Summit, as well as trilateral relations between Iran, Russia and Turkey on the Astana Process for assisting the people and the future of Syria and expressed hope that the summit of the three countries on the Syrian issue would be held in Iran in near future”.

The president also voiced hope that any agreement between Iran and Russia on joint venture would be implemented as soon as possible.

Speaking at the same meeting, the Chairman of the Russian State Duma said that good relations between Iran and Russia are the result of the decisions of the Presidents of the two countries, saying, “Fortunately, we are seeing good momentum in Tehran-Moscow relations, and it is also very important for us in parliament to provide the necessary legislative basis for the implementation of government decisions”.

In this regard, Vyacheslav Volodin referred to the formation of joint parliamentary committees of the two countries, adding, “Today we held the second joint parliamentary session in Tehran, where we discussed various issues of bilateral relations aimed at developing cooperation”.

“The key issue of our commission was the development of business relations between the two countries and we believe that with more meetings we can achieve better results,” the Russian Duma chairman added.

“Despite the increased tension in the region, we must strive to reduce tension and seek to develop relations and not let these challenges take us apart,” he said.

