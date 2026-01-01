Iran eyes bigger share of global halal market

Shafaqna English- Iran is strengthening its position in the rapidly expanding global halal economy by leveraging knowledge-based industries, strategic diplomacy, and business partnerships during the Indonesia International Halal Exhibition, according to Tehran Times.

Iran showcased nine knowledge-based companies specializing in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, agriculture, and industrial technologies, highlighting a shift from commodity exports to high-value, innovation-driven halal products. Supported by government institutions, the initiative emphasized quality, scientific expertise, and compliance with international halal standards.

The exhibition also reinforced Iran’s economic diplomacy, with senior officials from both Iran and Indonesia holding talks aimed at expanding trade, investment, and long-term cooperation. Business-to-business meetings with Indonesian entrepreneurs focused on technology transfer, joint production, and improving market access across Southeast Asia.

Officials say Iran’s strong pharmaceutical sector, advanced industrial capabilities, strategic geographic location, and established halal credentials position the country to secure a larger share of the multi-trillion-dollar global halal market while diversifying exports beyond oil.

Source: Tehran Times

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