Which type of Alcohol is clean? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about Alcohol.
Question: What is the ruling on drinking white Alcohol, and Alcoholic drinks if they do not affect person’s normal condition (if the mind and the body are not affected by Alcohol)?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Haram.
Question: Are all kinds of Alcohol (industrial, medical) clean?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Yes, all kinds of Alcohol are clean, but drinking them is not allowed.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
