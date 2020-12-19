What happens if Nikah sermon is recited in non-Arabic language? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about reciting Nikah and divorce sermons in non-Arabic languages.

Question: What is the ruling and what must be done if a person (a man) recites the Nikah sermon in non-Arabic language, and then leaves his wife?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If he could recite the divorce (sermon) in Arabic or get a lawyer (must do so), but if intentionally (recites) divorce (sermon) in other language; it is not correct. And he must be compelled by law or religiously to either pay Nafaqah (wife’s expenses) and observe wife’s other rights, or perform the correct divorce procedure according to the religion.

