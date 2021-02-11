Can Tayammum instead of Janabah Qosl be also enough for Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/0A358AF7-2C27-4FEA-BF83-6A789AD9887D.jpeg 224 430 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-11 10:08:462021-02-11 10:08:46Can Tayammum instead of Janabah Qosl be also enough for Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Tayammum instead of Qosl.
Question: Can Tayammum instead of Janabah Qosl be also enough for Wudhu?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If the person has an excuse and performed Tayammum instead of Qosl; yes this Tayammum is also sufficient for Wudhu.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
