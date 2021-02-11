Date :Thursday, February 11th, 2021 | Time : 10:08 |ID: 198148 | Print

Can Tayammum instead of Janabah Qosl be also enough for Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Tayammum instead of Qosl.

Question: Can Tayammum instead of Janabah Qosl be also enough for Wudhu?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If the person has an excuse and performed Tayammum instead of Qosl; yes this Tayammum is also sufficient for Wudhu.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

