Can Tayammum instead of Janabah Qosl be also enough for Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Tayammum instead of Qosl.

Question: Can Tayammum instead of Janabah Qosl be also enough for Wudhu?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If the person has an excuse and performed Tayammum instead of Qosl; yes this Tayammum is also sufficient for Wudhu.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA