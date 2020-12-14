Date :Monday, December 14th, 2020 | Time : 10:26 |ID: 186587 | Print

Is tattooing allowed for men? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about tattooing for men.

Question: I am a young man and like tattoo on my hand; is it Haram and is there any problem with Qosl and Wudhu, and must it be scraped off after death?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem on its own, and tattooing under the skin is not an obstacle for Qosl and Wudhu, and there is no need to scrape it off.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

