https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Ayat-Sistani1.jpg 265 190 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-14 10:26:142020-12-14 10:26:14Is tattooing allowed for men? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Is tattooing allowed for men? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about tattooing for men.
Question: I am a young man and like tattoo on my hand; is it Haram and is there any problem with Qosl and Wudhu, and must it be scraped off after death?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem on its own, and tattooing under the skin is not an obstacle for Qosl and Wudhu, and there is no need to scrape it off.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!