Forty Hadith in Praise of Imam Husain (A.S.) and Azadari

SHAFAQNA-

The Heat of Husaini Love

The Holy Prophet (S.A.W.) said: Surely, there exists in the hearts of the Mu’mineen, with respect to the martyrdom of Husain (A.S.), a heat that never subsides. Mustadrak al‑Wasail vol 10 pg. 318

A’ashura ‑ A Day of Grief

Imam Reza (A.S.) said: The one for whom the day of A’ashura is a day of tragedy, grief and weeping, Allah The Mighty, The Glorious, shall make the Day of Judgment, a day of joy and happiness for him. Bihar al‑Anwar, vol. 44, pg. 284.

Muharram ‑ The Month of Mourning

Imam Reza (A.S.) said: With the advent of the month of Muharram, my father Imam Kadhim (A.S.) would never be seen laughing; gloom and sadness would overcome him for (the first) ten days of the month; and when the tenth day of the month would dawn, it would be a day of tragedy, grief and weeping for him. Amaali Saduq, pg. 111

Laughing Eyes

The Holy Prophet (S.A.W.) said: O’ Fatimah! Every eye shall be weeping on the Day of Judgment except the eye which has shed tears over the tragedy of Husain (A.S.) for surely, that eye shall be laughing and shall be given the glad tidings of the bounties and comforts of Paradise. Bihar al‑Anwar, vol. 44 pg. 193.

Reward of the Martyred Companions

Imam Reza (A.S.) said (to one of his companions): If you desire that for you be the reward equivalent to that of those martyred along with Husain (A.S.), then whenever you remember him say: ‘ Oh! Would that I had been with them! A great achievement would I have achieved’. Wasaail al‑Shia’h, vol. 14, pg. 501.

The Customary Mourning

Abu Haroon al‑Makfoof said: I presented myself before Imam Sadiq (A.S.) whereupon he said to me: “Recite for me a poetry” and so I recited for him. He said “Not in this manner. Recite for me as you recite poems and elegies over the grave of Husain (A.S.)” and so I recited for him (again). Bihar al Anwar vol 44, pg. 287.

Reward for Reciting Poetry about Husain (A.S.)

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: There is none who recites poetry about Husain (A.S.) and weeps and makes others weep by means of it, except that Allah makes Paradise incumbent upon him and forgives his sins. Rijal al‑Shaikh al‑ Tusi pg. 189.

People of Eulogies and Elegies

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: All praise is for Allah, who has placed amongst the people, those who arrive in our presence, eulogizing us and reciting elegies about us. Wasail al‑Shiah vol. 10, pg. 469.

Poetry Recitation During the Period of Mourning

Imam Reza (A.S.) said (to De’bil, a poet sincerely devoted to the Ahlul Bayt): I desire that you recite for me poetry, for surely, these days (of the month of Muharram) are the days of grief and sorrow, which have passed over us, Ahlul Bayt. Mustadrak al‑Wasail, vol 10, pg. 386.

Shiites‑The Companions and Associates

Imam ‘Ali (A.S.) said: Surely, Allah has chosen for us followers (Shiites), who assist us and are happy at our happiness and are sad in our sadness. Ghuraral‑Hikam vol. 1, pg. 135.

Paradise ‑ The Recompense of A’zadari

Imam ‘Ali Ibn al‑Husain (A.S.) used to say: Every Mu’min, whose eyes shed tears upon the killing of Husain Ibn ‘Ali (A.S.) and his companions, such that the tears roll down his cheeks, Allah shall accommodate him in the elevated rooms of Paradise. Yanaabe’al‑Mawaddah, pg. 419.

In Remembrance of the Children of Fatimah (A.S.)

Imam Sajjad (A.S.) said: Surely, I have never brought to mind the martyrdom of the children of Fatimah (A.S.) except that I have been choked with tears due to it. Bihar al‑Anwar vol. 46, pg. 109.

Mourning in the Houses

For those unable to go for the ziarat of Imam Husain (A.S.) on the day of A’ashura, Imam Baqir (A.S.) mentions the manner of performing A’zadari as follows: He should mourn over Husain (A.S.), weep for him and instruct the members of the house to weep for him. He should establish the mourning ceremony in the house by exhibiting lamentations and grief over him; the people should meet one another in their homes and offer condolences and consolation to each other over the calamities which befell him. Kaamil al‑Ziyaraat pg. 175.

‘Ali (A.S.) Weeps While Grieving the Martyrs of Kerbala

Imam Baqir (A.S.) said: Amirul Mu’mineen (A.S.), along with two of his companions, happened to pass by Kerbala and as he did so, tears filled his eyes. He said (to them), “This is the resting place of their animals; and this is where their luggage shall be laid down; and it is here that their blood shall be shed. Blessed are you O’ Earth, that the blood of the beloved shall be spilled upon you.” Bihar al Anwar, vol: 98 pg. 258.

Tears ‑ Barrier of Hell

Imam Baqir (A.S.) said: He who remembers us, or in whose presence, we are remembered, and (as a result) tears flow from his eyes, even though they may be in the measure of a wing of a mosquito, Allah shall construct for him a house in paradise and make the tears a barrier between him and the fire (of hell). Al‑Ghadeer vol. 2, pg. 202.

Twenty Years of Weeping!

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: `As for A’li Ibn al‑Husain (A.S.), he cried over Husain (A.S.) for twenty years (after the tragedy of Kerbala); never would any food be placed before him except that he would begin to weep. Bihar al Anwar, vol 46, pg. 108.

The Etiquette of Mourning

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: When Ibrahim, the son of the Holy Prophet (S.A.W.) died, tears filled the eyes of the Holy Prophet (S.A.W), whereupon he said, ” The eyes are tearful and the heart is anguished (but) we shall not say anything which shall anger the Lord. Surely we, O’ Ibrahim, are grief‑stricken for you” Bihar al‑Anwar vol: 22 , pg. : 157.

Tearful Eyes

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: He in whose presence we (and our miseries) are mentioned and, as a result, his eyes pour out tears, Allah shall make his face forbidden upon the fire of hell. Bihar al Anwar vol. 44, pg. 185.

Husaini Gatherings

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said to Fudhail: Do you sit together, talk and discuss amongst yourselves? Fudhail replied: Yes. The Imam then said: I approve of these sittings. So keep our `issue’ (Imamate) alive. May Allah exhibit mercy on those who revive our issue and mission! Wasail al‑Shiah , vol. 10, pg. 391.

Invaluable Tears

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said (to Masma’, one of those who mourned over Imam Husain (A.S.)): May Allah have mercy upon your tears! Do know that you are regarded as being of those who are deeply concerned about us and of those who are happy at our happiness and aggrieved at our sorrow. Do know that you shall witness the presence of my fathers near you at the time of your death. Wasail al‑Shia, vol., 10, pg. 397

Scalded Hearts

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) (while sitting on the prayer mat prayed for the mourners and those going for the ziarat of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S.) as follows): O’ Lord, have mercy upon those eyes, which have shed tears in compassion for us; and upon those hearts, which have been restless and blistered for us; and upon those wailings, which have been for us. Bihar al‑Anwar vol 98 , pg. 8.

Tears over the Oppressed State of the Shiites

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: He whose eyes shed tears for our blood which has been shed, or for our rights which have been usurped, or for the humiliation meted out to us or to one of our Shiites, Allah shall accommodate him in paradise for a long time. Amali Sheikh al Mufid, pg. 175.

Weeping of the Sky

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: O’ Zurarah! The sky had cried for forty days over (the martyrdom of) Husain (A.S.) Mustadrakal‑Wasail, vol 1 pg. 391.

The Holy Prophet and Weeping over the Martyrs

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: After the news of the martyrdom of Ja’far Ibn Abi Talib (A.S.) and Zaid Ibn Harithah reached the Holy Prophet (S.A.W.), whenever he entered his house, he would weep profusely for them and say: ” They used to converse with me and were intimate with me and (now) both of them have departed together”. Man La Yahdhuruhu al‑Faqih, vol. 1, pg. 177

Sympathy for Ahlulbayt

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: The breath of one who is aggrieved upon the injustice and oppression subjected to us, is tasbeeh (glorification of Allah), and his grief for us, is i’baadat (worship of Allah) and his concealing our secrets, is jihad in the path of Allah.

The Imam (A.S.) then added: This tradition ought to be written in gold. Amaali al‑Shaikh al‑Mufid, pg. 338.

Mourning Angels

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: Allah has appointed to the grave of Imam Husain (A.S.), four thousand anguished and grief‑stricken angels, who weep over him (and shall continue to do so) up to the Day of Judgment. Kamil al‑ziyaraat, pg. 119.

Weeping over Husain (A.S.)

Imam Reza (A.S.) said (to Rayyan Ibn Shabib): O’ Son of Shabib! If you have to cry over something, then do so over Husain Ibn ‘Ali (A.S.) for surely, he was slaughtered in the manner in which a ram is slaughtered. Bihar al Anwar, vol. 94, pg. 286.

Gatherings in Remembrance of the Imams

Imam Reza (A.S.) said: He who sits in a gathering in which our affairs (and our path and aims) are discussed and revived, his heart shall not die on the day (Day of Judgment) when hearts shall die (of fear). Bihar alAnwar vol 4 pg. 178.

Benefits of Weeping over Husain (A.S.)

Imam Reza (A.S.) said: Those who weep should weep over the likes of Husain (A.S.) for surely, weeping over him does away with one’s great sins. Bihar al‑Anwar vol: 94, pg. 184.

Forgiveness of Sins

Imam Reza (A.S.) said: O’ Son of Shabib! Should you weep for Husain (A.S.) in the measure that tears roll down your cheeks, Allah would forgive all the sins committed by you, whether they be the great sins or the small sins and whether they be meagre or immense. Amali Saduq, pg. 111.

Intimacy with the Progeny

Imam Reza (A.S.) said (to Ibn Shabib): O’ Son of Shabib! If it makes you happy (and you desire) to be with us in the elevated ranks of paradise, then be sad in our grief and happy at our happiness. Wasaail al‑Shiah, vol. 14 pg. 502.

Day of A’ashura

Imam Reza (A.S.) said: One who refrains from seeking his (worldly) desires on the day of A’ashura, Allah shall grant him his desires of this world and the hereafter. Wasaail al Shiah, 14, pg. 504.

Pilgrim of Husain (A.S.)

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: The zaair (pilgrim) of Imam Husain (A.S.) turns back (from his pilgrimage) such that not a single sin remains upon him. Wasaail al‑Shia’h, vol 14, pg. 412.

Husain (A.S.) Seeks Forgiveness for his Pilgrims

(Regarding someone who goes for pilgrimage to the shrine of Imam Husain (A.S.)), Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: One who weeps for Imam Husain (A.S.), surely, the Imam (A.S.) observes him and seeks forgiveness for him and requests his holy fathers to (also) seek forgiveness for him. Bihar al‑Anwar vol. 44, pg. 181.

Intercession on Day of Judgment

The Holy Prophet (S.A.W.) (said to H. Fatimah (A.S.)): On the Day of Judgment, you shall intercede for the ladies and I shall intercede for the men; every person who has wept over the tragedy of Husain (A.S.), we shall take him by the hand and lead him into Paradise. Bihar al‑Anwar vol. 94 pg. 192,

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) on Day of A’ashura

A’bdullah Ibn Sinaan says: I arrived in the presence of my master, Imam Sadiq (A.S.) on the day of A’ashura and found him pale and grief‑stricken, with tears streaming from his eyes like falling pearls. Mustadrak al‑ Wasail, vol 6, pg, 279.

Neither Angels nor Prophets

The Holy Prophet (S.A.W.) said: (On the Day of Judgment, a group would be seen in the most excellent and honourable of states. They would be asked if they were of the Angels or of the Prophets. In reply they would state): “We are‑neither Angels nor Prophets but of the indigent ones from the ummah of Muhammad (S.A.W.)”. They would then be asked: “How then did you achieve this lofty and honourable status?” They would reply: “We did not perform very many good deeds nor did we pass all the days in a state of fasting or all the nights in a state of worship but yes, we used to offer our (daily) prayers (regularly) and whenever we used to hear the mention of Muhammad (S.A.W.), tears would roll down our cheeks”. Mustadrak al‑Wasail, vol 10, pg. 318.

Visiting the Shrine of Imam Husain (A.S.)

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) said: He (Imam Husain) sees those, who come to his shrine and he knows them by their names, their father’s names and their ranks in the eyes of Allah, The Mighty, The Glorious, better than you know your own children! Wasaail al Shiah vol 14, pg. 411.

Isa (A.S.) Weeps

Imam A’li (A.S.) said to Ibn A’bbas: (Once when he happened to pass by Kerbala), Isa (A.S.) sat down and began to weep. His disciples who were observing him, followed suit and began weeping too, but not comprehending the reason for this behaviour, they asked him: “O’ Spirit of God! What is it that makes you weep?” Isa (A.S.) said: “Do you know what land this is?” The disciples replied: “No.” He then said: “This is the land on, which the son of the Prophet Ahmad (S.A.W.) shall be killed. Bihar al Anwar vol 44 pg. 252.

All Creatures Weep over Imam Husain (A.S.)

Abu Baseer narrates that Imam Baqir (A.S.) said: The humans, the jinn, the birds and the wild beasts (all) mourned and wept over (the tragedy which befell) Husain Ibn A’li (A.S.) Kaamil al‑Ziyaaraat, pg. 79.