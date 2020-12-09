More than 400,000 need urgent aid in in Honduras and Guatemala : Rights group

SHAFAQNA- Over 400,000 people in Central America are in urgent need of humanitarian aid, according to refugee rights group.

In a news release citing new United Nations data, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said 140,000 homes were destroyed by deadly storms Eta and Iota and 330,000 people have been cut off from emergency assistance as a result of damaged roads and communication systems in Honduras.

“The situation is utterly dire,” Dominika Arseniuk, the NRC’s Country Director for Central America and Colombia said in a news release. “Entire communities have been cut off by floods and landslides. Hundreds of thousands of people are yet to receive humanitarian assistance, thousands are sleeping on the streets and under bridges”, AlJazeera reported.