Study: Paying attention to spirituality, a critical part of person-centered care in future

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The findings of a study suggest that paying attention to spirituality in serious illness and health should be a critical part of person-centered care in future.

According to an accomplished study at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, spirituality should be combined with care for serious illness as well as overall health.

The experts maintained that participation in spiritual community for healthy people is related to healthier lives including longer life, less depression and suicide, and less substance use. For many patients, spirituality is of great importance and is effective on major outcomes in illness like quality of life and medical care decision.

The researchers believe that asking about a patient’s spirituality should be part of patient-centered, value-sensitive care. Additional medical decision-making can be directed through the collected information from the conversation between the patient and clinician. Moreover, it informs a spiritual care specialist.

Koh, the senior author of the study said: if spirituality is not taken into account, patients feel they are not connected to the health care system and the clinicians trying to care for them. Combining spirituality with care can contribute to a better chance of reaching complete well-being and the highest standard of health for people.