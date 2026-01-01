27th of Rajab: The Divine Appointment – The Beginning of Prophethood

27th Rajab: On this Blissful and Auspicious Day Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) was appointed to the Prophetic Mission

Read in the name of thy Lord Who created, Created man from a clot (of congealed blood): Read and thy Lord is most Bountiful, He Who taught with the pen, taught man that which he knew not.(The Holy Qur’an, 96:1-5).

These were the first ayats to be revealed, and the date was the 27th of Rajab, 40th year of elephant (610 C.E.).

Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (S.A.W.), known as Sadiq (the Truthful) and Amin (the Trusted) from his youth and was sent as “The Mercy for this World and the Hereafter” and “The Last Messenger of God Almighty” and “The Seal of the Prophethood” was appointed to the prophetic mission on the 27th of Rajab and his Prophethood commenced from the same day.

The flow of the Divine message which continued for the next twenty-three years had begun, and the Holy Prophet of Islam (S.A.W.) had arisen to proclaim the Unity of God and the Unity of Mankind, to demolish the edifice of superstition, ignorance, and disbelief, to set up a noble conception of life, and to lead mankind to the light of faith, justice, equality, brotherhood and celestial bliss.