Malaysia expands Muslim-friendly tourism standards

Shafaqna English- The Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) is promoting the global expansion of Malaysia’s Muslim-friendly tourism standards through a new international partnership.

As the leading agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC), the ITC is responsible for developing the Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality (MFTH) ecosystem. This effort has been formalized through a strategic collaboration with RusQuality, which is Russia’s halal assurance body.

Sources: TTG Asia Media

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