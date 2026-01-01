Boeing and Saudi Arabia enter new phase of partnership

Shafaqna English- Boeing, the American aircraft manufacturer, forecasts that Saudi Arabia will become one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally in the years ahead, thanks to significant investments in airport infrastructure, tourism, and logistics, along with a vision to make the kingdom a hub linking Asia, Europe, and Africa.

This projection is being made while Riyadh Air is expanding its international flight network ahead of entering new markets such as the U.S.

The president of Boeing Saudi Arabia, Asaad Aljomoai, told Asharq Al-Awsat that the kingdom ranks among Boeing’s most significant growth markets. He also stated that the company’s long-standing collaboration with Saudi Arabia has entered a new phase, which now includes not only aircraft supply but also support for the aviation ecosystem, technology transfer, and investment in the future.

Source: Aawsat

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