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USA threatens military action against Cuba

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Shafaqna English- The US pressure campaign against Cuba appears to have entered a new phase. Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have issued new threats of military action against Cuba.

Rubio told reporters late on Thursday that Cuba has been a national security threat for years because of its ties to US adversaries Russia and China, while Trump said he is likely to be the president to finally take action.

Sources: AL Jazeera

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