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NASA: Meteor breaks apart in New England’s atmosphere

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Shafaqna English– Citing satellite data, NASA reported that on Saturday(30 May 2026) afternoon, a bright fireball raced across portions of New England, producing a loud boom as a meteor broke apart high in the atmosphere.

The agency further noted that the meteor broke apart at a height of about 40 miles (64 km) above the border region of northeastern Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire.

According to NASA’s estimates, the fragmentation released energy equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, which is why a loud noise was reported across the area.

Because meteors move faster than the speed of sound, they generate pressure waves as they burn up and fragment in the atmosphere. These waves can result in a loud sonic boom that may be audible on the ground.

SourceReuters

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