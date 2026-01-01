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[Shafaqna interview] “Pilgrims should bring back patience & forgiveness after performing Hajj”

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Shafaqna English- “Pilgrims should bring back lessons of patience, kindness, discipline, forgiveness, and stronger faith in Allah [SWT] after performing Hajj,” Zeeshan Ejaz Shah expressed in an interview with Shafaqna English.

Zeeshan Ejaz Shah is an advocate and a media and human rights figure. In an interview with Shafaqna English, Zeeshan Ejaz Shah talks about his views on aspects of Hajj rituals.


Shafaqna: What is the spiritual significance of Hajj in the life of a Muslim?

Zeeshan Ejaz Shah: Hajj teaches Muslim obedience to Allah, patience, sacrifice, humility, and spiritual purification; it strengthens faith and brings a person closer to Allah.

Shafaqna: How does Hajj help strengthen unity among Muslims from different countries and cultures?

Zeeshan Ejaz Shah: Hajj unites Muslims from all countries, languages, and cultures. Everyone wears simple clothes and worships together.

Shafaqna: What are the key lessons that pilgrims should bring back after performing Hajj?

Zeeshan Ejaz Shah: Pilgrims should bring back lessons of patience, kindness, discipline, forgiveness, and stronger faith in Allah.

Shafaqna: In your view, how can Muslims who cannot perform Hajj still benefit from its teachings in their daily lives?

Zeeshan Ejaz Shah: A Muslim who cannot perform Hajj can still benefit from its teachings by praying regularly, helping others, staying humble, and loving according to Islamic values.

www.shafaqna.com

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