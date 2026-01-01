NASA signs new contracts

Shafaqna English– To support upcoming lunar exploration missions, NASA has awarded contracts to space firms including Blue Origin (owned by Jeff Bezos) and Astrolab for the delivery of robotic landers, rovers, and drones.

According to NASA, Astrolab will receive $219 million and Lunar Outpost $220 million under contracts to build and supply lunar terrain vehicles.

A contract worth $188 million was awarded to Blue Origin for delivering the rovers to the Moon’s surface via its Mark 1, an uncrewed cargo lunar lander.

Source: Reuters

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