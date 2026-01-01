Shafaqna English- General Amaal for Ghadir Day:
Perform Ghusl (ritual bath), wear one’s best clean clothes, use perfume, give gifts to momineen and give sadqa.
Sadqa: One dirham that is given as alms on this day to a believer is equal to one thousand dirhams that are given on other days.
To offer food to a believer on this day is equal, in reward, to offering food to all the prophets and the virtuous people.
It is highly recommended to fast on this day for it erases the sins of sixty years.
It is also reported that the reward of fasting on this day equals that of worship and fasting performed for a period extending from the worlds beginning until the world lasts and is equal to a hundred hajj and a hundred ‘umrah.
Recite Dua’ al-Nudbah
Recite Salwaat as much as possible on this day
It is recommended to repeat the following statement one hundred times on this day:
Read the Ghadir Khutba with the family
Recite the Duas & Ziyarat
Source: Duas