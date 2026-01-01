Shafaqna English- General Amaal for Ghadir Day:

Perform Ghusl (ritual bath), wear one’s best clean clothes, use perfume, give gifts to momineen and give sadqa.

Sadqa: One dirham that is given as alms on this day to a believer is equal to one thousand dirhams that are given on other days.

To offer food to a believer on this day is equal, in reward, to offering food to all the prophets and the virtuous people.

It is highly recommended to fast on this day for it erases the sins of sixty years.

It is also reported that the reward of fasting on this day equals that of worship and fasting performed for a period extending from the worlds beginning until the world lasts and is equal to a hundred hajj and a hundred ‘umrah.

Recite Dua’ al-Nudbah

Recite Salwaat as much as possible on this day

اللّهُمّ صَلّ عَلَى مُحَمّدٍ وَآلِ مُحَمّدٍ.

Allahuma salle alaa Mohammad wa Aale Mohammad

O Allah, send blessings on Muhammad and his Household

It is recommended to repeat the following statement one hundred times on this day:

اَلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ٱلَّذِي جَعَلَ كَمَالَ دِينِهِ

alhamdu lillahi alladhi ja`ala kamala dinihi

All praise be to Allah Who has made the perfection of His religion

وَتَمَامَ نِعْمَتِهِ

wa tamama ni`matihi

and the completion of His grace

بِوِلاَيَةِ أَمِيرِ ٱلْمُؤمِنِينَ

biwilayati amiri almu’minina

in the leadership of the Commander of the Believers,

عَلِيِّ بْنِ أَبِي طَالِبٍ عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلاَمُ

`aliyyi bni abi talibin `alayhi alssalamu

`Ali the son of Abu-Talib, peace be upon him.

Read the Ghadir Khutba with the family

Recite the Duas & Ziyarat

Source: Duas

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