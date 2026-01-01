Nestle to remove artificial food colorings

Shafaqna English- A senior Nestle executive informed Reuters on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026) that the company intends to eliminate artificial food dyes from its entire global product line by the close of 2026, positioning itself as the first major player in the food industry to adopt this measure.

This goal, which had not been disclosed before, arrives at a time when food manufacturers are under increasing pressure to provide healthier options, driven by the swift growth of GLP-1 weight-loss medications and heightened consumer attention to ingredient labels.

Source: Reuters

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