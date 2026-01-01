English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 1HealthOther Newsworld

Nestle to remove artificial food colorings

0

Shafaqna English- A senior Nestle executive informed Reuters on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026) that the company intends to eliminate artificial food dyes from its entire global product line by the close of 2026, positioning itself as the first major player in the food industry to adopt this measure.

This goal, which had not been disclosed before, arrives at a time when food manufacturers are under increasing pressure to provide healthier options, driven by the swift growth of GLP-1 weight-loss medications and heightened consumer attention to ingredient labels.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Nestle pulls baby formula from European markets

asadian

Middle East Halal food market to reach $1.87 billion by 2033

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.