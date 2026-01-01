Shafaqna English- A Gallup poll published on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026) found that Russians are more pessimistic about their nation’s economic prospects than at any point since 2004, and a clear majority say that their quality of life is getting worse.

The survey by Gallup showed that 60% of participants in Russia reported that economic conditions in their hometown or region were declining, with only 27% saying they were on the upswing and 9% saying they were stagnant.

Gallup found that 56% of Russians believed their living standards were deteriorating, compared to 29% who thought they were rising and 14% who saw no difference.

This telephone poll of 1,000 Russian adults, carried out from March 14 to May 6, captures bleak public opinion even prior to the recent severe deterioration in fuel availability. With seasonal consumption peaking, gasoline shortages have emerged across numerous regions following Ukraine’s escalated attacks on refining facilities.

Source: Reuters

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