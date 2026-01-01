Germany opposes EU’s hefty budget

Shafaqna English- According to an internal government paper obtained by Reuters on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026), Germany is calling for a €400 billion reduction in the European Commission’s €2 trillion budget proposal for the 2028–2034 period, cautioning that the existing blueprint is “unaffordable.”

The EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework can only be passed with the consent of all 27 member states, so Germany’s vocal opposition suggests a tough road ahead, as Berlin warns in the memo that under the current terms, no deal can be reached.

Source: Reuters

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