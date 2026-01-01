Trump demands swift price reductions from fuel sellers

Shafaqna English- On Monday(29 Jun 2026), U.S. President Donald Trump stated that fuel retailers need to reduce their prices without delay, cautioning that significant consequences would follow if they failed to act.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared: “Gasoline retailers must lower their prices, and they must do it now.”

He continued: “Price gouging, which is completely against the law, will not be tolerated. If sellers fail to act, serious trouble awaits them! Aim for a price of roughly $2.50 per gallon.”

The president revealed last week that he had ordered the DOJ to probe oil companies over their reluctance to cut retail gasoline prices despite lower crude costs, accusing them of overcharging customers.

Source: Reuters

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