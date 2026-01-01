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Oil prices steady amid hopes for US-Iran peace

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Shafaqna English- Oil markets were calm on Friday(3 Jul 2026), with prices showing little change from the previous week. The sentiment was driven by persistent hopes that the United States and Iran would reach a peace agreement in the Middle East.

As of 0932 GMT, Brent futures were trading 17 cents higher, up 0.24%, at $71.97 a barrel. WTI crude also gained 2 cents, or 0.03%, to settle at $68.71 a barrel.

Over the course of the week, Brent crude prices remained essentially flat, while WTI crude recorded a decline of about 0.8%.

Source: Reuters

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