Could UK law act against anti-Muslim hatred content?

Shafaqna English- The UK’s media regulator is facing growing pressure to investigate Elon Musk’s promotion of the controversial film Citizen Vigilante.

Muslim organisations are arguing that its mass distribution on X raises serious questions over whether UK law can be used to curb content that allegedly incites anti-Muslim hatred.

The film, directed by German filmmaker Uwe Boll and starring Armie Hammer, was uploaded in full by Musk to his X account on 25 June, making it freely available for around 48 hours to his more than 240 million followers.

It has since continued to circulate through reposts, including by UK-based accounts, prompting complaints that the platform amplified violent anti-Muslim content to a mass audience without age restrictions or classification.

Sources: New Arab

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