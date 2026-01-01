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Morocco beat Canada by score of 3–0

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Shafaqna English- On Saturday(4 Jul 2026), Morocco overcame a resilient Canada side 3–0 in the last 16 of the World Cup. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice, helping the North Africans halt the co-hosts’ record-breaking run and reach the quarter-finals for the second successive time.

The final score was generous to Morocco, who spent most of the first half under pressure and did not manage a single shot on target until the 28th minute, after Canada had wasted several clear-cut opportunities.

Source: Reuters

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