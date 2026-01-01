France & UK increase border staff to prevent summer holiday chaos

Shafaqna English- France and the UK will add border control staff in response to warnings of travel chaos caused by new fingerprinting and facial recognition checks.

Disruption at Channel crossings is expected to rise sharply next weekend at the start of the summer holiday season, with MPs saying there would be “utter chaos and miles of tailbacks” unless the EU’s entry-exit system (EES) is fixed or checks are suspended.

The EU has rejected calls to suspend the system, but French officials have reportedly assured the UK transport secretary, Heidi Alexander, that more staff will be deployed to ease queues.

Sources: Guardian

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