Palestine urges urgent international action to release Hussam Abu Safiya

Shafaqna English- Palestine’s mission to the UN called for urgent international action on Monday to secure the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

They warned that his health has severely deteriorated while in Israeli custody. According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Palestine’s permanent observer to the UN in Geneva, Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi, sent an urgent appeal to the UN and several international humanitarian organizations, requesting Abu Safiya’s immediate release.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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