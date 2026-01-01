Effects of global warming on UK

Shafaqna English- The UK’s weather agency confirmed that the country’s four latest years are all among its five hottest on record. It added on Wednesday(15 Jul 2026) that higher temperatures are turning what were once unusual weather events into increasingly ordinary occurrences.

Britain’s warmest year since 1884 was 2025, according to the Met Office’s annual climate report. The report also revealed that the latest decade has been 1.33°C warmer than the 1961-1990 benchmark.

The report revealed that in certain areas of southeast England, the average temperature of the hottest day of the year has risen by over 4.5°C relative to 1961-1990. Meanwhile, the frequency of days exceeding 30°C in London has more than quadrupled.

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