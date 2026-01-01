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Repression of Shia scholars escalates in Bahrain

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Shafaqna English- Bahrain’s main opposition group called for the immediate intervention of international institutions to stop the organized repression of Shia scholars in the country, according to Bahrain Mirror.

The al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said the country’s authorities are carrying out violent and humiliating treatment against several Shia scholars in secret detention centers.

Al-Wefaq said it has received information indicating that sectarian-motivated instructions have been issued by high-ranking officials to deal with Shia clerics, and these individuals have been subjected to beatings, insults, threats, forced confessions, and other humiliating treatment.

Al-Wefaq called on the United Nations, international organizations, human rights bodies, governments, and other relevant institutions to intervene to stop human rights violations and sectarian actions against Bahraini Shias.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

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