Repression of Shia scholars escalates in Bahrain

Shafaqna English- Bahrain’s main opposition group called for the immediate intervention of international institutions to stop the organized repression of Shia scholars in the country, according to Bahrain Mirror.
The al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said the country’s authorities are carrying out violent and humiliating treatment against several Shia scholars in secret detention centers.
Al-Wefaq said it has received information indicating that sectarian-motivated instructions have been issued by high-ranking officials to deal with Shia clerics, and these individuals have been subjected to beatings, insults, threats, forced confessions, and other humiliating treatment.
Al-Wefaq called on the United Nations, international organizations, human rights bodies, governments, and other relevant institutions to intervene to stop human rights violations and sectarian actions against Bahraini Shias.
Sources: IQNA