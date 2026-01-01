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European measures to deal with searing heat

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Shafaqna English- With Europe’s rail networks warping under unprecedented heat, roads softening, and power systems under severe stress, nations are deploying a variety of solutions for their aging infrastructure—ranging from track-inspecting drones and AI-equipped sensors to an unexpectedly straightforward remedy: white paint.

Workers at Norway’s Oslo airport on Wednesday(15 Jul 2026), amid forecasts of 30°C (86°F) — 10°C above the typical temperature for that time of year — sprayed water on the tarmac in an effort to cool it down.

The move represents a clear shift for a country far more accustomed to cold-weather challenges. It reflects the growing need for Europe to adapt to rising temperatures, which are triggering wildfires, leading to thousands of extra deaths, and increasingly straining infrastructure.

Source: Reuters

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